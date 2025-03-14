PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 82,716 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 212.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,716 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

