PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,766 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 260,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

