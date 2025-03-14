PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Retireful LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.98 and a one year high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

