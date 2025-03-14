PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.