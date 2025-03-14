PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

