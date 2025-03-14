PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $215.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

