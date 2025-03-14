PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,333,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

