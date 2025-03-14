PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $195.10 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.11 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.90.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.