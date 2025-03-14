PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $85.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.