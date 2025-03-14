PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,839.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 191,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,083 shares of company stock worth $3,826,604. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

