PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $239.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $508,157.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,475.67. This represents a 14.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

