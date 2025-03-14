PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after buying an additional 438,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 436,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 11.0 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $77.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

