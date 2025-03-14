PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,095 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

