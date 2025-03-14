PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

