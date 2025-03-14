PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $41,559,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $319.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -319.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -368.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.