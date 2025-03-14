PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,952 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 229,965 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 92.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 229,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after acquiring an additional 87,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,506,000 after acquiring an additional 82,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,067,000 after buying an additional 77,386 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at $604,538,407.32. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

