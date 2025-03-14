PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 35,360 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVAL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

