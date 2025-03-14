PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 586 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBAC opened at $214.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.54.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

