PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

