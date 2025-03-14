PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.95.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

