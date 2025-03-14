PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,691,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,847,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,880,000 after acquiring an additional 92,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,260,000 after acquiring an additional 512,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 771,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

