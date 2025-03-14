PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,600 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 1,760.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, GG Group Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $899,000.

INCO opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $305.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.71.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

