PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 152,379 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,379 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 240.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 140.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

MUI opened at $12.08 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.