PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 158 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,137,000 after acquiring an additional 513,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $27,726,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,201,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 45,224 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FCN stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.92 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.68.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

