PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $178.84 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.08.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile



Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

