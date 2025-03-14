PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

