PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,757 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

