PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $84,139,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,518,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $13,034,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $218.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.68 and a 1 year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.