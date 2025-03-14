PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 678 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

