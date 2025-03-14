PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 706 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Textron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Textron by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.