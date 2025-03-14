PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

TTWO stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

