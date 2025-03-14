PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.49.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

