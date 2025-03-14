PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 78,345 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

