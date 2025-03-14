PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,319 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.
OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
