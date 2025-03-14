PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,319 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.