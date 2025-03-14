PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,180. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,702.72. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

