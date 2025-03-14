Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.38 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 233.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Privia Health Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.