Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.38 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 233.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.