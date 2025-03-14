Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,949,000. Quanta Services comprises about 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $406,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $250.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.11 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.