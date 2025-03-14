Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,587,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $240,476.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,385,675.14. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,695. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average is $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

