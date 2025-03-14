Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 131,939 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 131,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,414,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 4.2 %

AXON opened at $534.56 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $595.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.90.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

