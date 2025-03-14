Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 34,009 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $507.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

