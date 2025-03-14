Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $163,216,000. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 2.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Mettler-Toledo International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,201.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,295.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,319.52.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

