Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $63.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.28% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $63,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.30 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

