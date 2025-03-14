Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $79.14 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,574 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135,000. HubSpot makes up approximately 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of HubSpot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $598.64 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6,652.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

