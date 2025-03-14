Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $57,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $313.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.44. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $282.38 and a one year high of $350.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

