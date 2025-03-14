Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $42.11 Million Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $42,114,000. Waters accounts for 0.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Waters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,700,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,272,000 after acquiring an additional 72,515 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 714,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $363.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.20 and its 200 day moving average is $369.80. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.07.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

