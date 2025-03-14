Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,391,000. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $406.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $548.88.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

