Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 64.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $827.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently -18.94%.

In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,989.10. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

