Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $70,104,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,588,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 27.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,999,000 after buying an additional 162,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Zimmer Biomet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet
In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Zimmer Biomet Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
