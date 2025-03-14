Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.34. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

