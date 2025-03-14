R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.27 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.89). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 5,612 shares trading hands.

R.E.A. Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.73. The company has a market capitalization of £37.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.27.

R.E.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates in two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms; and Stone, Sand and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of crushed stone; coal and sand mining; and generation of renewable energy from its methane capture plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.