Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 691,875 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 691,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,088,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,828 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,809,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,892,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 313,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 218,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.